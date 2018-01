01-26-2018 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Missouri Federal Judge Dismisses Service Mark Claims By Karaoke Company

ST. LOUIS - Allegations of service mark infringement against four defendants were dismissed by a Missouri federal judge on Jan. 23, based upon findings that a karaoke licensing company is unlikely to succeed on the merits of its claims (Phoenix Entertainment Partners LLC v. Sports Legends LLC, et al., No. 17-1209, E.D. Mo., 2018 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 10381).