01-26-2018 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Patent Board: 8 Claims Of Cellular Communications Patent Are Obvious

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - In a Jan. 23 final written decision, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board sided squarely with several petitioners seeking inter partes review of a Cellular Communications Equipment LLC patent relating to the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) Long Term Evolution (LTE) wireless communication system (Apple Inc., et al. v. Cellular Communications Equipment LLC, No. IPR2016-01480, PTAB).