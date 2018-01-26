01-26-2018 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - $210 Million Hyundai, Kia Fuel Efficiency Settlement Set Aside By 9th Circuit

PASADENA, Calif. - A split Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on Jan. 23 vacated class certification in a $210 million class settlement reached between consumers and defendants Hyundai Motor America Inc. and its affiliate Kia Motors America Inc. regarding the fuel efficiency of their vehicles, ruling that the District Court abused its discretion in finding that common questions predominate despite variations in state law and certifying the settlement class; the majority remanded for further proceedings (In re Hyundai and Kia Fuel Economy Litigation, Nos. 15-56014, 15-56025, 15-56059, 15-56061, 15-56064, 15-56067, 9th Cir., 2018 U.S. App. LEXIS 1626).