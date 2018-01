01-26-2018 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Partial Disclosure Of Papa John's Consultant's Data Ordered In Drivers' Wage Suit

NEW YORK - Papa John's must turn over documents, except those protected by the attorney-client privilege, from a consultant hired, in part, to analyze alternative approaches to reimbursement of delivery driver vehicle expenses in a class complaint brought by drivers seeking compensation for under-reimbursed deliveries, a New York federal judge ordered Jan. 24 (William Durling, et al. v. Papa John's International, Inc., No. 16-3592, S.D. N.Y., 2018 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 11584).