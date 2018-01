01-26-2018 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Appeals Court: Subsequent Homeowner's Defects Suit Not Subject To Arbitration

HOUSTON - A Texas appeals panel on Jan. 25 upheld a trial court judge's ruling denying D.R. Horton-Emerald Ltd.'s (DRH) motion to compel arbitration of a construction defects suit brought by subsequent buyers of a home, finding that they are not successors in interest to an agreement between the builder and the original buyers (D.R. Horton-Emerald Ltd. v. Daniel Mitchell, et al., No. 01-17-00426-CV, Texas App., 1st Dist., 2018 Texas App. LEXIS 731).