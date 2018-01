01-26-2018 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Trial Of Last 9 NECC Defendants Rescheduled From March To October

BOSTON - Due to attorney schedule conflicts and the need to bring two recently reinstated defendants up to speed, the judge presiding over the New England Compounding Center (NECC) criminal case on Jan. 25 rescheduled the trial of the remaining nine criminal defendants from March 16 to Oct. 4 (United States of America v. Gene Svirskiy, et al., No. 14-10363, D. Mass.).