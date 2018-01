01-26-2018 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Utah High Court Asked If 'Unavoidably Unsafe' Applies To Medical Devices

SALT LAKE CITY - A Utah federal judge on Jan. 23 asked the Utah Supreme Court whether the state recognizes the unavoidably unsafe product doctrine for medical devices, such as hip implants, as well as drugs (Dale Burningham, et al. v. Wright Medical Group, Inc., No. 17-92, D. Utah, 2018 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 10726).