01-26-2018 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Arizona Jury Hears Opening Arguments In Asbestos Pipe Trial

PHOENIX - An Arizona jury on Jan. 23 heard opening arguments in which attorneys sparred over whether CertainTeed Corp. asbestos-containing cement pipe was present at the locations where a pipe fitter worked cutting that pipe (Francisco Herrera, et al. v. CertainTeed Corp., et al., No. CV2014-009632, Ariz. Super., Maricopa Co.).