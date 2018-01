01-26-2018 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - California Methane Rule Case Should Not Be Moved To Different Venue, Groups Say

SAN FRANCISCO - Environmental advocacy groups on Jan. 23 filed a brief in California federal court arguing that Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke's decision to amend the Methane Waste Prevention Rule, which pertains to methane contamination by hydraulic fracturing companies, is "the second illegal step" in his "three step plan to ensure that oil and gas companies never have to comply with the duly promulgated" rule (Sierra Club, et al. v. Ryan Zinke, et al., No. 17-7187, N.D. Calif.).