06-21-2018 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Federal Judge Rejects Objections, Rules Foreclosure Ruling Was Valid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Tennessee federal judge on June 18 rejected a borrower's objections to a magistrate judge's report and recommendation that her foreclosure-related claims be dismissed, holding that the district court lacked jurisdiction and that the case was barred by rulings in two previous lawsuits (Ralinda Brooks, et al. v. First Franklin Financial Corp., No. 3:17-00953, M.D. Tenn., 2018 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 101604).