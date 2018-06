06-21-2018 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Data Privacy - Google Street View Case Stayed Pending Supreme Court Cy Pres Settlement Ruling

SAN FRANCISCO - A California federal judge on June 19 agreed to stay a long-running putative privacy class action over Google LLC's Street View feature in light of a pending U.S. Supreme Court case that the parties believe "is likely to bear directly" on a tentative settlement in the case (In re Google LLC Street View Electronic Communications Litigation, No. 3:10-md-02184, N.D. Calif.).