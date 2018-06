06-21-2018 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Appraisal Not Appropriate Until Issue Of Coverage For Water Damage Is Resolved

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - An insured's motion to compel appraisal in a water damage coverage suit is premature because the issue of whether additional coverage exists for the damages must first be resolved, a Connecticut federal judge said June 18 (Ice Cube Building LLC v. Scottsdale Insurance Co., d/b/a Scottsdale Insurance Group, No. 17-973, D. Conn., 2018 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 101308).