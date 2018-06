06-21-2018 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Coverage May Exist; Policy Covers Collapse Caused By Hidden Decay, Judge Says

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - An insurer's motion to dismiss a complaint filed by insureds seeking coverage for their cracking foundation walls caused by a chemical reaction in the concrete must be denied because a possibility for coverage exists as the policy at issue provides coverage for collapse caused by hidden decay and defective construction materials, a Connecticut federal judge said June 20 (Mark C. Maki, et al. v. Allstate Insurance Co., No. 17-1219, D. Conn., 2018 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 102708).