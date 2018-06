06-21-2018 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Faulty Work Exclusion Does Not Apply To Insured's Loss, Magistrate Judge Says

BOISE, Idaho - A faulty workmanship exclusion does not preclude coverage for an insured's repair costs, an Idaho federal magistrate judge ruled June 18, granting summary judgment to an insured on its breach of contract claim and awarding it $177,431.99 (Engineered Structures Inc. v. Travelers Property Casualty Company of America, No. 16-00516, D. Idaho, 2018 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 102822).