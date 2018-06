06-21-2018 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Homeowners Appeal Dismissal Of RESPA Claims Against Banks, Reinsurer

PHILADELPHIA - Homeowners filed a notice of appeal on June 18 of a Pennsylvania federal judge's dismissal of claims for violations of the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA) and unjust enrichment in a putative class action alleging a captive reinsurance scheme between banks and an affiliated reinsurer (Christopher Blake, et al. v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., et al., No. 13-6433, E.D. Pa.).