06-21-2018 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Judge Awards RE/MAX $231,989, Issues Permanent Injunction In Trademark Dispute

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - A New York federal judge on June 19 granted RE/MAX LLC's motion for a default judgment against former franchisees, awarding the franchisor $231,989.23 in actual damages and issuing a permanent injunction enjoining the former franchisees from using, imitating, copying, duplicating or otherwise making use of RE/MAX marks (RE/MAX, LLC v. Robert Goodman Realty, LLC, et al., No. 17-0526, N.D. N.Y., 2018 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 101788).