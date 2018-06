06-21-2018 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Final Approval Granted In $5 Million Maine Dairy Serial Comma Employment Dispute

PORTLAND, Maine - A Maine federal judge on June 19 granted final approval of a $5 million settlement to be paid by a Maine dairy company to end a wage-and-hour class lawsuit stemming from the lack of a serial comma in a list of activities exempted from Maine's overtime law (Christopher O'Connor, et al. v. Oakhurst Dairy, et al., No. 14-192, D. Maine, 2018 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 102244).