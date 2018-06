06-21-2018 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 9th Circuit Affirms: Copyright Claims Against Software Provider Fail

SAN FRANCISCO - Allegations by two residential real estate photographers that the real estate software provider for a multiple listing service (MLS) violated the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) by removing their copyright management information (CMI) were properly rejected on summary judgment, the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled June 20 (Robert Stevens, et al. v. CoreLogic Inc., No. 16-56089, 9th Cir., 2018 U.S. App. LEXIS 16620).