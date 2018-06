06-21-2018 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Federal Judge Confirms $5.4M Award Issued In Share Purchase Dispute

LOS ANGELES - A California federal judge on June 18 granted a petition to confirm a $5,470,786.47 arbitral award issued by a tribunal in Shanghai, holding that the tribunal did not exceed the scope of the issues in the arbitration and that the award did not violate Chinese law (Liu Luwei et al v. Phyto Tech Corp., 2:18cv2174, C.D. Calif.).