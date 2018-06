06-21-2018 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Georgia High Court: Class Suit Over Power Company's Franchise Fees May Proceed

ATLANTA - The Georgia Supreme Court on June 18 affirmed a decision by an appellate panel reinstating class claims by consumers of retail electrical service who claim that Georgia Power Co. has collected municipal franchise fees in excess of the amounts approved by the Public Service Commission (Georgia Power Company v. Cazier, et al., No. S17G0706, Ga. Sup., 2018 Ga. LEXIS 449).