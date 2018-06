06-21-2018 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Confirms $22M Award Issued In Dispute Over Panama Canal Lock Construction

MIAMI - A Florida federal judge on June 18 refused to vacate an award issued pursuant to the International Chamber of Commerce's (ICC) rules in a dispute over the construction of locks for the Panama Canal and granted a petition to confirm the $22 million award issued for a Panamanian entity that was created to operate the canal (Grupo Unidos Por El Canal, S.A., et al. v. Autoridad del Canal de Panama, No. 17-23996, S.D. Fla., 2018 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 102695).