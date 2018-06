06-21-2018 | 16:30 PM

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Additional Expert Testimony Doesn't Save Conspiracy Claim, Illinois Court Holds

OTTAWA, Ill. - Expert testimony indicating that companies redacted "significant evidence" of cancer causation from a study on asbestos in the 1940s does not permit a finding of civil conspiracy, an Illinois appeals court held June 19 (James Johnson, et al. v. Pneumo Abex LLC, et al., No. 3-16-0406, Ill App., 3rd Dist., 2018 Ill. App. Unpub. LEXIS 1035).