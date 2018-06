06-21-2018 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Court: Social Security Records Sufficient Ground To Reject Workers' Comp Claim

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - An industrial commission properly relied on Social Security records showing limited income in concluding that a man had not worked for an employer long enough to satisfy the statutory requirements for a workers' compensation claim and in rejecting expert testimony on causation, a North Carolina appeals court held June 19 (Kathy D. Carroll, et al. v. Johns Manville, et al., No. COA17-1172, N.C. App., 2018 N.C. App. LEXIS 594).