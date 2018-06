06-21-2018 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Federal Judge Rejects Sham Defendant Argument, Remands Asbestos-Pipe Case

OAKLAND, Calif. - An asbestos-pipe defendant eliminates potential exposures from an allegedly sham defendant for only a period of the time in question, a federal judge in California held June 19 in remanding a case (Angela D. Espinosa, et al. v. CertainTeed Corp., et al., No. 17-1833, N.D. Calif.).