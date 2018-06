06-21-2018 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - New York Justice Casts Away Boiler Maker's Attempt To Stymie Asbestos Action

NEW YORK - Boiler maker Cleaver-Brooks Inc.'s contention that it didn't manufacture cast-iron boilers for residential use is not enough to overcome evidence identifying its boilers and asbestos at worksites and the decedent's inability to state what metal the products he encountered were made of, a New York justice held in an opinion posted June 18 (Paulette Koch Corsentino, et al. v. A.O. Smith Water Products, et al., No. 190044/2015, N.Y. Sup., New York Co., 2018 N.Y. Misc. LEXIS 2322).