06-21-2018 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Report: Perfluoroalkyls 'Ubiquitous,' Linked To A Range Of Health Issues Including Cancer

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) on June 20 issued a report that concluded that perfluoroalkyls are "ubiquitous" in the environment and found that they are linked to a range of health issues including cancer.