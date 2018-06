06-21-2018 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Valve Maker Can't Escape New York Law, Refurbisher's Asbestos Action

NEW YORK - New York procedural law, not Georgia substantive law, applies to a motion for summary judgment, and a valve maker has not met its burden of negating the possibility that its products contributed to a refurbisher's asbestos-related injuries, a New York justice held in an opinion posted June 18 (Deborah Miller, et al. v. A.O. Smith Water Products Co., et al., No. 190257/2016, N.Y. Sup., New York Co., 2018 N.Y. Misc. LEXIS 2318).