06-29-2017 | 07:00 PM

Author: Law360

Sumner Redstone’s Nurse Can’t Nix Spy Claims In $150M Row

Sumner Redstone’s nurse can’t ditch claims he illegally spied on one of two women accused of swindling millions from the media mogul, a California judge ruled Thursday, keeping alive counterclaims that have pulled the nurse into Redstone’s ...read more