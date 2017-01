01-16-2017 | 04:47 AM

Author: Law360

BREAKING: Essilor, Luxottica Ink Deal To Form $49B Eyewear Giant

France-based Essilor will merge with Italy’s Luxottica, the owner of Ray-Ban and Oakley, in an all-stock deal that stands to create a $49 billion eyewear giant with strengths in both production and distribution, according to a Monday announcement ...read more