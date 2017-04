04-25-2017 | 05:29 PM

Author: Law360

ERP Floats Bid Worth $100M For Molycorp's Rare Earth Mine

Environmentalist Tom Clarke’s ERP Strategic Minerals LLC put in a Chapter 11 stalking horse bid for Molycorp’s long-mothballed Mountain Pass, California, rare earth mine, the nation’s only major source of the minerals used for consumer ...read more