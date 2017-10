10-05-2017 | 10:50 AM

Author: Law360

NJ Powerhouse: Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti

In the past year, Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti LLP has racked up a list of accomplishments that include winning a precedential Third Circuit decision in a proposed class action, securing a $10 million settlement for a construction client ...read more