02-06-2017 | 09:45 AM

Author: Law360

No JPMorgan Discovery For Aozora As Timeliness Is Weighed

A Manhattan trial judge refused Monday to let Aozora Bank Ltd. take discovery of J.P. Morgan Securities LLC to shore up Aozora's claim of being suckered into backing a collateralized debt obligation that tanked in the financial crisis, telling the ...read more