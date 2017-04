04-04-2017 | 06:05 PM

Author: Law360

Hospital Laundry Servicer Gets Nod To Tap $65M Ch. 11 Loan

Angelica Corp., a major provider of medical laundry and linen management services, paved the way to tap a $65 million Chapter 11 loan on Tuesday, a day after filing for bankruptcy with plans to be acquired by a KKR & Co. LP affiliate for $125 million ...read more