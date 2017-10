10-25-2017 | 04:01 PM

Author: Law360

Lifetree Urges NY Court Not To Pause $90M Contract Fight

Lifetree Trading Pte. Ltd. urged a New York federal court Tuesday to keep its suit accusing Washakie Renewable Energy LLC of breaching a $90 million biofuel purchasing contract going while that company appeals an order denying its bid to arbitrate, arguing ...read more