04-05-2017 | 06:54 PM

Author: Law360

Quaker Chemical Snags Houghton Int'l In $1.4B Tie-Up

Quaker Chemical Corp. said Wednesday that its purchase of privately held counterpart Houghton International Inc. in a deal valued at about $1.4 billion will expand its offerings for customers in the automotive, aerospace, heavy equipment and other industries ...read more