04-20-2017 | 04:20 PM

Author: Law360

Auto Parts Co., Class Near $3.3M Deal In Junk Fax Suit

A building supply company at the head of a class action asked an Illinois federal court Thursday to approve a roughly $3.3 million settlement resolving its claims that LKQ Corp. sent unsolicited fax ads, saying the deal is a great result considering the ...read more