08-01-2017 | 06:07 AM

Author: Law360

Tick Tock: 72 Hours To Report A Breach Under GDPR

Uncovering a breach, identifying what had been breached, who is affected, how widespread it is, and how it happened is not an easy feat to achieve in a mere 72 hours. For organizations that do not prepare for the impending EU General Data Protection Regulation ...read more