04-12-2017 | 11:47 AM

Author: Law360

Claims Court Upholds $411M Exelis Air Force Base Ops Deal

The Court of Federal Claims in a decision made public Wednesday rejected a renewed challenge to a $411 million contract awarded to Exelis to operate a U.S. Air Force base in Greenland, saying Greenland Contractors I/S had failed to show the Air Force ...read more