03-30-2017 | 05:44 PM

Author: Law360

'Inactionable Puffery' Saves Ex-Rep. Schock From Donor Suit

Former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock, R-Ill., defeated a lawsuit that the fallen congressman called “vexatious and irresponsible” when an Illinois federal judge ruled Thursday that political donors couldn’t treat campaign promises like actionable ...read more