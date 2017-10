10-18-2017 | 04:54 PM

Author: Law360

BREAKING: Trump Nominates Joseph Simons Of Paul Weiss As FTC Chair

President Donald Trump has selected Joseph J. Simons of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP to lead the Federal Trade Commission in a bid to fill one of the major gaps in his administration’s leadership on antitrust and merger policy, ...read more