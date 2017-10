10-24-2017 | 05:46 PM

Author: Law360

Lawmaker Leery Of Inevitable Disruption Of Driverless Cars

U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano, D-Mass., doesn’t want to stop driverless cars but says he'll never own one and is sounding an alarm about a litany of safety, data privacy, intellectual property and economic concerns that could follow a rush to adopt ...read more