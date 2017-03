03-10-2017 | 07:51 AM

Author: Law360

REIT Segro Buys Out Airport JV Partner Aviva For $444M

United Kingdom real estate investment trust Segro PLC has paid its joint venture partner Aviva Investors £365 million ($444 million) to pick up the 50 percent stake of an airport property portfolio it hadn't already owned, according to an announcement ...read more