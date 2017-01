01-18-2017 | 05:56 PM

Author: Law360

Ex-JPMorgan Analyst Tipped Pals To Tech Deals, Jury Told

Former J.P. Morgan Securities LLC analyst Ashish Aggarwal tipped two friends to a Salesforce.com acquisition and another pending deal in a scheme that “cheated the market and lined their own pockets” with $600,000, a prosecutor told jurors ...read more