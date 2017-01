01-19-2017 | 05:24 PM

Author: Law360

9th Circ. Won't Revive HP Investors' Suit Over CEO Ethics

A lower court properly tossed a proposed shareholder class action alleging Hewlett-Packard Co. and its ex-CEO Mark Hurd committed securities fraud by touting their high ethical standards while Hurd hid an illicit relationship with a company contractor ...read more