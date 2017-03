03-01-2017 | 07:07 PM

Author: Law360

CEO's $46M Windfall Post-IPO Not Fraud, Cancer Med Co. Says

NantKwest Inc. urged a California judge Wednesday to toss a putative investor class action alleging the cancer treatment company unlawfully hid that its CEO was eligible for $46 million in additional stock compensation prior to its $240 million IPO, saying ...read more