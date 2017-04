04-07-2017 | 06:00 PM

Author: Law360

Ex-Jay Peak Attys Try Again To Intervene In $350M EB-5 Case

Jay Peak resort owner Ariel Quiros' former attorneys on Friday urged a Florida federal judge to reconsider barring them from intervening in a $350 million EB-5 visa suit against Quiros, saying they only are asking for a simple clarification on an ...read more