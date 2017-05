05-01-2017 | 06:28 PM

Author: Law360

Greenberg Traurig To Face Questions About Turkey In Hearing

A New York federal judge said he plans to discuss in a hearing on Tuesday whether Greenberg Traurig LLP is representing Turkey or Turkish gold trader Reza Zarrab while partner Rudy Giuliani is in talks on a national security-related deal tied to Zarrab’s ...read more