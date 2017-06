06-21-2017 | 06:30 PM

Author: Law360

Bard Investors Sue To Stop $24B Becton Dickinson Merger

A C.R. Bard Inc. investor filed a proposed class action in New Jersey federal court Wednesday aiming to block the medical supply company’s sale to Becton Dickinson and Co., claiming the $24 billion price tag is too low and that investors haven’t ...read more