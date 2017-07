07-07-2017 | 05:10 PM

Author: Law360

AIG Unit Owes $5M For Investor Deal, 9th Circ. Affirms

The Ninth Circuit on Friday affirmed that an AIG affiliate must cover $5 million of a settlement over software company Magma Design Automation Inc.'s alleged stock inflation amid a patent infringement suit, rejecting the insurer's contention that ...read more