10-30-2017 | 06:01 PM

Author: Law360

Retrophin Privilege Fray Irks Judge At Ex-Katten Atty's Trial

The judge overseeing the conspiracy trial of former Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP partner Evan Greebel appeared frustrated on Monday by a defense theory that Retrophin Inc. was suddenly waiving attorney-client privilege for documents that could somehow help ...read more